BRIEF-Rank Group FY profit up 16 pct, lifts dividend

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Rank Group Plc

* Final dividend 4 penceper share

* Total dividend up 24 percent to 5.6 penceper share

* Fy operating profit up 16% with all brands in growth

* Group revenue up 4%, with like-for-like revenue for grosvenor casinos and mecca up 8% and 2% respectively

* Strong dividend growth with dividend per share of 5.60p, up 24% year-on-year

* Fy adjusted profit before tax £74.1m

* We remain on track to implement a new digital platform in early 2016.

* Trading in short seven-week period to 16 august 2015 has continued in line with trends seen in 2014/15 and is in line with management's expectations.