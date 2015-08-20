BRIEF-Phoenix Group H1 oper profit down 49 pct

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Phoenix Group Holdings

* Interim dividend 26.7 pence per share

* £110 million of cash generation 1 in h1 2015 (hy14: £332 million)

* Group remains on track to achieve cash generation targets of £200 million - £250 million in 2015 and £2.8 billion between 2014 - 2019

* £84 million of incremental MCEV enhancement achieved in h1 2015, on track to meet incremental MCEV target of £400 million between 2014 - 2016 having achieved £345 million from management actions

* Group MCEV of £2.6 billion at 30 June 2015 (fy14: £2.6 billion)

* Group ifrs operating profit of £135 million in h1 2015 including £23 million from management actions

* Expects to be well capitalised under new solvency II regime, with group capital position under solvency II 3 expected to be in excess of current PLHL ICA surplus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)