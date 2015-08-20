FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Phoenix Group H1 oper profit down 49 pct
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 20, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Phoenix Group H1 oper profit down 49 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Phoenix Group Holdings

* Interim dividend 26.7 pence per share

* £110 million of cash generation 1 in h1 2015 (hy14: £332 million)

* Group remains on track to achieve cash generation targets of £200 million - £250 million in 2015 and £2.8 billion between 2014 - 2019

* £84 million of incremental MCEV enhancement achieved in h1 2015, on track to meet incremental MCEV target of £400 million between 2014 - 2016 having achieved £345 million from management actions

* Group MCEV of £2.6 billion at 30 June 2015 (fy14: £2.6 billion)

* Group ifrs operating profit of £135 million in h1 2015 including £23 million from management actions

* Expects to be well capitalised under new solvency II regime, with group capital position under solvency II 3 expected to be in excess of current PLHL ICA surplus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.