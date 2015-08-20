BRIEF-Haikui Seafood H1 EBIT down 2.6 pct to 7.4 million euros

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Haikui Seafood AG :

* Difficult business environment continues to affect results

* Outlook for 2015 confirmed

* Revenue increased by 18.6 pct to 69.4 million euros ($77.19 million) in first half of current fiscal year (H1 2014: 58.5 million euros)

* H1 EBIT decreased by 2.6 pct to 7.4 million euros (H1 2014: 7.6 million euros)

* H1 net profit amounted to 3.5 million euros in reporting period (H1 2014: 6.1 million euros) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8991 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)