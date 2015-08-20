BRIEF-USU Software Q2 sales up 11 pct to EUR 15.9 mln

Aug 20 (Reuters) - USU Software AG :

* Raises lower level of guidance and adjusts planning range for FY 2015

* Generated an 11 pct increase in consolidated sales according to IFRS to 15.9 million euros ($17.70 million)in Q2 of 2015 (Q2 2014: 14.3 million euros)

* EBIT improved from 1.2 million euros in Q2 of 2014 to 1.7 million euros in Q2 of 2015

* Increased its consolidated net profit according to IFRS by 39 pct year on year to 1.4 million euros in Q2 (Q2 2014: 1.0 million euros)

* Planning for USU Group now anticipates a rise in consolidated sales to 65 million - 68 million euros(previously: 64 million - 68 million euros) in 2015 fiscal year

* Sees in 2015 fiscal year higher increase in adjusted EBIT to 8.5 million - 9.5 million euros (previously: 8.0 million - 9.5 million euros) Source text for Eikon:

