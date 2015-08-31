FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-DEMIRE H1 EBIT up at EUR 16.1 mln
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 31, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-DEMIRE H1 EBIT up at EUR 16.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :

* Said on Friday reported EBIT of 16.1 million euros ($18.10 million) for the first half of 2015 after 0.2 million euros in the previous year’s comparable period

* H1 profit/loss from the rental of real estate climbed to 11.2 million euros (previous year: 0.9 million euros)

* EPRA-NAV increased by roughly 32.7 pct from 71.0 million euros as of March 31 to 94.2 million euros as of June 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8893 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.