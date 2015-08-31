BRIEF-DEMIRE H1 EBIT up at EUR 16.1 mln

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :

* Said on Friday reported EBIT of 16.1 million euros ($18.10 million) for the first half of 2015 after 0.2 million euros in the previous year’s comparable period

* H1 profit/loss from the rental of real estate climbed to 11.2 million euros (previous year: 0.9 million euros)

* EPRA-NAV increased by roughly 32.7 pct from 71.0 million euros as of March 31 to 94.2 million euros as of June 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8893 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)