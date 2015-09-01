FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Wild Bunch AG H1 EBITDA swings to profit of EUR 26.5 mln
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
September 1, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Wild Bunch AG H1 EBITDA swings to profit of EUR 26.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Wild Bunch AG :

* Announced on Monday H1 2015 results and reaffirmed growth strategy

* Senator Entertainment merged with Wild Bunch SA in Feb. 2015

* Said H1 revenues standing at 68.0 million euros ($77 million)have multiplied by 7.2x compared with June 2014 Senator figures

* Said H1 gross profit has surged from -0.7 million euros to 11.1 million euros

* H1 EBITDA stands at 26.5 million euros vs -0.6 million euros for Senator AG in June 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.