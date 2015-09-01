BRIEF-Wild Bunch AG H1 EBITDA swings to profit of EUR 26.5 mln

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Wild Bunch AG :

* Announced on Monday H1 2015 results and reaffirmed growth strategy

* Senator Entertainment merged with Wild Bunch SA in Feb. 2015

* Said H1 revenues standing at 68.0 million euros ($77 million)have multiplied by 7.2x compared with June 2014 Senator figures

* Said H1 gross profit has surged from -0.7 million euros to 11.1 million euros

* H1 EBITDA stands at 26.5 million euros vs -0.6 million euros for Senator AG in June 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)