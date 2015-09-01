FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive signs agreement with North American OEM
September 1, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive signs agreement with North American OEM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* Kongsberg Automotive has secured Strategic Supplier Agreement for seat comfort solutions to leading North American vehicle manufacturer

* Agreement is worth about 50 million euros ($56.41 million) over 6 years, but this figure could increase as production volumes are not finally agreed

* Scheduled production under the agreement is expected to start from 2018, from Kongsberg Automotive’s facilities in Reynosa, Mexico; Pruszkow, Poland and Wuxi, China Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

