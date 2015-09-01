BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive signs agreement with North American OEM

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* Kongsberg Automotive has secured Strategic Supplier Agreement for seat comfort solutions to leading North American vehicle manufacturer

* Agreement is worth about 50 million euros ($56.41 million) over 6 years, but this figure could increase as production volumes are not finally agreed

* Scheduled production under the agreement is expected to start from 2018, from Kongsberg Automotive’s facilities in Reynosa, Mexico; Pruszkow, Poland and Wuxi, China Source text for Eikon:

