BRIEF-Fingerprint says phones to be launched this week with FPC's sensors
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 2, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fingerprint says phones to be launched this week with FPC's sensors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards

* Says FPC’s touch fingerprint sensors in multiple phone launches

* Says will be presented this week during the ongoing IFA 2015 exhibition in Berlin.

* Says already received as well as expected revenues in 2015 that relate to sales of FPC’s touch fingerprint sensors for all smartphone models to be launched this week are included in FPC’s communicated revenue guidance of approximately 2,500 MSEK for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
