FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Thule sells snow chain business for up to 20 mln euro
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
September 2, 2015 / 12:52 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Thule sells snow chain business for up to 20 mln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Thule Group

* Says divests Snow Chain business

* Says as signed an agreement to divest its Snow Chain business toSchneketten AG - an Austrian company in the snow chain industry

* Says divestment will lead to a reported capital loss of approximately 120 MSEK and an initial estimated positive cash effect of approximately 90 MSEK in Q3, 2015.

* Says in connection to this divestment, board of directors have also initiated a strategic review for thule group’s remaining business within Specialty Segment, Work Gear business in the U.S.

* Says purchase price consist of two components; an initial amount of 10 MEUR and an earn out amount (based on snow chain sales for coming two winter seasons) of maximum an additional 10 MEUR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.