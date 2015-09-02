FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Experian says to divest Baker Hill for $100 mln
#Financials
September 2, 2015 / 2:18 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Experian says to divest Baker Hill for $100 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Experian Plc :

* Divestment of Baker Hill

* Pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement to divest Baker Hill to global private equity firm Riverside Company for a sale price of $100 million

* Transaction is subject to customary U.S. regulatory approval

* Baker Hill’s revenue for year ended March 31 2015 was $31 million, which was included within North America Decision Analytics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
