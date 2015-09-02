FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orexo says encouraged by zubsolv market share gains in past 2 mos
#Healthcare
September 2, 2015 / 3:52 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Orexo AB

* Letter to orexo shareholders from CEO Nikolaj Sørensen

* Ceo says in letter to shareholders is encouraged by zubsolv market share gains in the last two month

* Says CVS Caremark decision to exclude zubsolv from standard formulary for 2016 affects a minority of clients from next year

* Says could potentially impact up to about 10-15 percent of current Zubsolv sales if new standard formulary is implemented by all CVS Caremark's clients Source text: www.orexo.com/Global/2.%20IR%20sida%20-%20puffar%20%5b240x122%5d/Letter%20to%20Shareholders%20Sep%202015.pdf?epslanguage=en Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
