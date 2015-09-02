FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Zeal Network adjusts FY 2015 guidance due to jackpot pay-out
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
September 2, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Zeal Network adjusts FY 2015 guidance due to jackpot pay-out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Zeal Network SE :

* Announces adjustment of guidance due to large jackpot pay-out

* Total operating performance and EBIT in current fiscal year 2015, will therefore be impacted by 15 million euros ($16.93 million)

* Lowers its FY 2015 total operating performance guidance of 135 million - 145 million euros to 120 million - 130 million euros and EBIT guidance of 35 million - 45 million euros to 20 million - 30 million euros

* Confirms its communicated policy of paying a total dividend of at least 2.80 euros per share in current year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.