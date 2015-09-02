FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sacturino Ltd considering possible cash offer for UK's Polyus Gold
#Financials
September 2, 2015 / 5:21 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sacturino Ltd considering possible cash offer for UK's Polyus Gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Sacturino Limited:

* Possible offer for Polyus Gold

* Confirms that it is in preliminary stages of considering a possible all cash offer for share capital of Polyus

* A premium of approximately 7 pct to 3 months volume weighted average price of $2.77 per share on basis of an exchange rate of $1.5304 to £1.00 as at September 1, 2015

* An offer, if made, would be at a price of $2.97 per share in cash, representing a premium of approximately 3 pct to 1 month volume weighted average price of $2.89 per share

* Will make an application to fas with respect to any offer company may make for Polyus Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
