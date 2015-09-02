FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Polyus Gold notes possible offer from Sacturino Limited
September 2, 2015 / 5:21 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Polyus Gold notes possible offer from Sacturino Limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Polyus Gold International Ltd :

* Independent committee of board of Polyus notes possible offer ( “proposal”) announced today by wandle holdings limited and its wholly owned subsidiary sacturino limited

* Independent committee of board advises polyus shareholders to take no action until such time as it can make a recommendation

* There can be no certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to terms on which any offer might be made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

