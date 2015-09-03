FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ericsson says 35 pct of all TV, video viewing watched on-demand
#Communications Equipment
September 3, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ericsson says 35 pct of all TV, video viewing watched on-demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Ericsson :

* Says 35 percent of all TV, video viewing now watched on-demand

* Ericsson ConsumerLab TV & Media Report 2015: a 71 percent increase in watching video on smartphones since 2012

* Consumers now spend six hours per week watching streamed on-demand TV series, programs, and movies - this has more than doubled since 2011. With recorded and downloaded content added to the equation, today 35 percent of all TV and video viewing is spent watching VOD.

Link to the report: here

Further company coverage:

