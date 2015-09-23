FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BBA Aviation proposes to acquire Landmark Aviation for $2.06 bln
September 23, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-BBA Aviation proposes to acquire Landmark Aviation for $2.06 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - BBA Aviation Plc :

* Acquisition

* Proposed acquisition of Landmark for $2,065 million

* Expected to be EPS enhancing in 2017 and materially enhancing on a cash tax basis

* Return on invested capital expected to exceed weighted average cost of capital in 2018

* Intended that entire proceeds of rights issue will be used towards funding acquisition

* Expects a reduction of approximately $35 million in cost base of enlarged group on a recurring basis

* Acquisition will be accretive to adjusted underlying earnings per share in first full financial year (ending 31 December 2017)

* Rights issue has been fully underwritten by J.P. Morgan Cazenove, Jefferies International Limited, Barclays Bank Plc and HSBC Bank Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

