FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-WCM plans to acquire another office property in Frankfurt metropolitan area
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 23, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-WCM plans to acquire another office property in Frankfurt metropolitan area

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz-AG :

* Plans to acquire another office property in Frankfurt metropolitan area

* Purchase price of approx. 49 million euros ($54.5 million)

* Rental yield of 6.7 percent and initial FFO yield of 13 percent

* Seller has granted WCM AG fully exclusivity and two parties have reached an agreement on key parameters of transaction

* Management board of WCM AG expects purchase agreement to be notarised by end of Oct. 2015 and plan is to close transaction by end of 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8997 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.