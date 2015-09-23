BRIEF-WCM plans to acquire another office property in Frankfurt metropolitan area

Sept 23 (Reuters) - WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz-AG :

* Plans to acquire another office property in Frankfurt metropolitan area

* Purchase price of approx. 49 million euros ($54.5 million)

* Rental yield of 6.7 percent and initial FFO yield of 13 percent

* Seller has granted WCM AG fully exclusivity and two parties have reached an agreement on key parameters of transaction

* Management board of WCM AG expects purchase agreement to be notarised by end of Oct. 2015 and plan is to close transaction by end of 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8997 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)