BRIEF-Swedbank to acquire Danske's retail banking business in Lithuania and Latvia
September 23, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Swedbank to acquire Danske's retail banking business in Lithuania and Latvia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Swedbank

* Swedbank to acquire Danske bank’s retail banking business in Lithuania and Latvia

* Says acquisition affects around 120,000 private customers in Lithuania with approximately EUR 525 million of loans and 7,000 private customers in Latvia with approximately EUR 116 millions of loans

* Says the transaction is subject to approval from the regulatory authorities in both Lithuania and Latvia, and will become effective once approved in both countries

* Says the acquisition is targeted for closing in the first quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

