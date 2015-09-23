FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FORTEC Elektronik FY result up at EUR 1.87 mln
September 23, 2015 / 8:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-FORTEC Elektronik FY result up at EUR 1.87 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - FORTEC Elektronik AG :

* Turnover in FY 2014/15 was 45.9 million euros ($51.02 million) compared to 45.4 million euros last year

* FY EBT was 2.5 million euros (previus year: 2.2 million euros)

* Year’s result of 1.87 million euros clearly topped that of last year of 1.54 million euros, thus confirming forecast given for BY 2014/15

* Board of Directors again suggests an unchanged dividend payment of 50 cent per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8996 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

