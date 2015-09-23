FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Snowbird: closing of RMB 400 mln bond financing
September 23, 2015

BRIEF-Snowbird: closing of RMB 400 mln bond financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Snowbird AG :

* Closing of 400 million Renminbi (ca. 55 million euros ($61.14 million)) bond financing - additional working capital enables growth and higher future profits

* Closed transaction for a 3-year 400 million Renminbi (RMB) guaranteed bond

* Liquidity provided by issuance of bond will be used to finance future growth and to provide sufficient working capital for Chinese operational company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8996 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
