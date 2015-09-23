FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SUESS MicroTec receives order for multiple DSC300 Gen2 projection scanners
September 23, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SUESS MicroTec receives order for multiple DSC300 Gen2 projection scanners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - SUESS MicroTec AG :

* Volume order for lithography projection scanners and increase of the order entry guidance for Q3 2015

* Order is in high single-digit million euro bandwidth and will be included completely in Q3 2015 accounts

* Increases its order entry guidance for Q3 2015 from formerly 25 million - 35 million euros to now 30 million euros ($33.39 million) - 40 million euros ($44.52 million)

* Reiterates its order entry guidance for Q4 2015 of 30 million - 40 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

