BRIEF-Veidekke to build commercial building for Staples
September 23, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Veidekke to build commercial building for Staples

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Veidekke ASA :

* Veidekke’s subsidiary Norske Stålbygg AS has signed a contract with Anthon B Nilsen Eiendom AS to build a combined warehouse and logistics building for Staples at Lahaugmoen outside Oslo

* Norske Stålbygg will undertake the project in a joint venture with Veidekke’s building and construction operation in Oslo

* Value of contract is 173 million Norwegian crowns ($20.9 million) excluding VAT

* Work starts in September, and building will be ready for use in March 2017 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2829 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

