BRIEF-Just Retirement look to raise fresh equity via placing
September 25, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Just Retirement look to raise fresh equity via placing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Just Retirement Group Plc :

* Placing and open offer announcement

* Intention to raise equity share capital by way of a fully underwritten placing and open offer

* Just Retirement today announces its intention to raise equity share capital by way of a fully underwritten placing and open offer

* Partnership Assurance Group Plc has also announced an underwritten placing of 39,995,997 new Partnership Assurance shares

* Partnership Assurance’s intention representing about 9.99 percent of partnership assurance’s current issued ordinary share capital

* It is intended that two equity capital raisings will raise in aggregate net proceeds of approximately £150 million

* Avallux and Cinven intend to participate in placing and partnership assurance placing, respectively

* Bookbuild will open with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

