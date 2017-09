Sept 25 (Reuters) - Telecity Group Plc :

* Update on recommended transaction with Equinix

* Equinix has notified its proposed acquisition of Telecity Group to European Commission for merger control approval

* Initial deadline for decision has been set at Oct. 29, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)