BRIEF-DO Deutsche Office increases 2015 FFO guidance to around EUR 54 mln
September 28, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-DO Deutsche Office increases 2015 FFO guidance to around EUR 54 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - DO Deutsche Office AG :

* Increases FFO guidance for 2015 from 52 million euros to around 54 million euros ($60.37 million) in the course of further improved financing costs

* Expects that latest optimization of its financing costs will have a positive effect on funds from operations for fiscal year 2015 amounting to approximately 2 million euros, annualized at around 4 million euros

* Specifies guidance for fiscal 2015: based on existing portfolio, rental income from investment properties is expected to remain unchanged at approx. 107 million euros

* Plans to distribute 50 pct - 60 pct of FFO as dividend for fiscal 2015 remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
