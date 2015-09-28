FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ithaca says Greater Stella Area co-venturers have signed agreement with Petrofac
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ithaca says Greater Stella Area co-venturers have signed agreement with Petrofac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ithaca Energy Inc :

* Greater Stella Area co-venturers have entered into an agreement with Petrofac in respect of “FPF -1” floating production facility

* Agreement provides enhanced incentivisation for timely delivery of vessel, which remains on track for sail-away from shipyard in Poland at end of first quarter 2016

* Ithaca will pay Petrofac $13.7 million in respect of final payment on variations to contract

* Further payment to Petrofac of up to $34 million will be made by Ithaca dependent on timing of sail-away of FPF-1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.