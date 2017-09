Sept 30 (Reuters) - Finlab AG :

* Within comprehensive income under IFRS, a profit of 8.3 million euros (previous year: 12.2 million euros) in first half year

* IFRS net income in first half year 3.8 million euros, 3.4 million euros more than in the previous year