FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rocket Internet's Proven Winners improve H1 profitability
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 30, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rocket Internet's Proven Winners improve H1 profitability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Rocket Internet SE

* Proven Winners recorded an average weighted net revenues/gross merchandise volume (GMV) period-over-period growth of 142% in H1 2015

* Proven Winners continue to show strong operating leverage with an average EBITDA margin improvement of six percentage points in H1 2015 compared to H1 2014

* Emerging Stars mostly continued on their promising growth trend

* Increased its last portfolio value (“LPV”) by eur 3.4 billion since IPO in October 2014

* Under IFRS, revenues amounted to eur 71.3 million in H1 2015

* Result for period changed from a profit of eur 91.9 million in H1 2014 to a loss of eur 45.9 million in H1 2015

* Rocket Internet platform is well on track to start 10 new companies in 2015, nine of which have been launched to date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.