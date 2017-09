Sept 30 (Reuters) - Matica Technologies AG :

* H1 revenues 16.8 million euros ($18.8 million)(up 20.9 pct year-on-year)

* H1 EBIT 1.06 million euros (up 94.1 pct year-on-year)

* H1 profit before tax at 1.022 million euros versus 501,000 euros year ago