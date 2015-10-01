FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aker Solutions wins contract offshore Malaysia
October 1, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Aker Solutions wins contract offshore Malaysia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Aker Solutions Asa

* Says has been awarded a contract from Murphy Sabah Oil to deliver the subsea production system for the Rotan deepwater natural gas development offshore Malaysia

* Says delivery includes hardware for four subsea wells, a hub manifold, in-line tees, a connection system and production control system

* First deliveries are scheduled for the second quarter of 2016

* The contract will be booked as part of the company’s third-quarter order intake

* No value is disclosed in the statement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
