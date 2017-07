(Corrects brief from June 30. Corrects enterprise value of transaction to 3.83 million euros from 3.83 billion euros in the fourth bullet.)

July 3LINK MOBILITY GROUP ASA

* LINK MOBILITY GROUP ASA SIGNS TERM SHEET REGARDING ACQUISITION OF VOICECOM IN BULGARIA

* ENTERED INTO A TERM SHEET REGARDING ACQUISITION OF BULGARIAN MOBILE MESSAGING COMPANY VOICECOM AD

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING OCTOBER 2017

* AGREED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS EUR 3.83 MILLION, ON CASH-FREE AND DEBT-FREE BASIS AND ASSUMING NORMALIZED LEVEL OF WORKING CAPITAL

* LINK INTENDS TO ACQUIRE ALL SHARES IN VOICECOM FROM SELLERS