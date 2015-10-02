FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Legal & General America unit enters annuity contract with unit of Philips
#Financials
October 2, 2015

BRIEF-Legal & General America unit enters annuity contract with unit of Philips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Legal & General Group Plc

* U.S pension group annuity contract with Philips

* Legal & General America announces it has entered into an agreement with U.S. subsidiary of Royal Philips

* Agreement to provide retirement payments under a group annuity contract to approximately 14,000 of philips’ U.S. retirees and other former employees

* Transfer by philips of about $900 million of current retiree pension obligations being split between Legal & General America and Prudential Insurance Co of America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
