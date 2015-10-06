FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Teliasonera's Lithuanian subsidiaries to merge
October 6, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Teliasonera's Lithuanian subsidiaries to merge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Teliasonera

* Says combining its two Lithuanian subsidiaries

* Teliasonera says Teo will acquire Omnitel for EUR 220 million on a cash and debt free basis

* Teliasonera says combination is estimated to generate annual synergies of around EUR 10 million when implemented

* Says Teo will use external financing for acquisition and Teliasonera’s ownership in teo will remain at 88.15 percent following transaction

* Says acquisition is expected to be finalized in Q1 of 2016 at latest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

