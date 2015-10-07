BRIEF-Nokia: planned leadership and organizational structure for combined Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Nokia Oyj :
* Announces planned leadership and organizational structure for combined Nokia And Alcatel
* Networks business would be conducted through four business groups: Mobile Networks, Fixed Networks, Applications & Analytics And IP/Optical Networks
* Intends to implement it after and subject to successful closing of public exchange
* Nokia Technologies would continue to operate as a separate business group
* Sale of HERE is expected to close in Q1 of 2016
* There would be six additional unit leaders within combined company, who would report directly to president and CEO
* Combined company is expected to have a common sales organization across business groups, except for Nokia Technologies Lucent Source text for Eikon:
