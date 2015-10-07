FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nokia: planned leadership and organizational structure for combined Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent
#Communications Equipment
October 7, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nokia: planned leadership and organizational structure for combined Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Nokia Oyj :

* Announces planned leadership and organizational structure for combined Nokia And Alcatel

* Networks business would be conducted through four business groups: Mobile Networks, Fixed Networks, Applications & Analytics And IP/Optical Networks

* Intends to implement it after and subject to successful closing of public exchange

* Nokia Technologies would continue to operate as a separate business group

* Sale of HERE is expected to close in Q1 of 2016

* There would be six additional unit leaders within combined company, who would report directly to president and CEO

* Combined company is expected to have a common sales organization across business groups, except for Nokia Technologies Lucent Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

