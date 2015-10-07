FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gemfields full-year core earnings rise
October 7, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gemfields full-year core earnings rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Gemfields Plc :

* FY revenue 171.4 million usd versus 160.1 million usd year ago

* FY EBITDA (a) of us$64.4 million (2014: us$59.3 million)

* Production summary for 75 pct owned Kagem mining Zambia, for year- annual production of 30.1 million carats of emerald and beryl (2014: 20.2 million carats)

* production summary for Montepuez, Mozambique, for year-production of 8.4 million carats of ruby and corundum (2014: 6.5 million carats) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

