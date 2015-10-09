FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Swedish companies see prices remaining subdued-Riksbank survey
October 9, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Swedish companies see prices remaining subdued-Riksbank survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Swedish c.bank business survey:

* Reasonable economic activity, but cause for concern abroad

* Says companies are expecting prices to remain subdued

* Says industrial sector increasingly worried about developments abroad

* Industrial sector is finding it difficult to increase its prices since demand is not strong enough yet and costs for input material have fallen along with commodity prices

* Retail companies have a clear intention to raise prices, but how fast this can happen depends on consumer demand and general competitiveness. Further coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

