October 9, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Peertv confirms preliminary talks with Digitek SMT Assemblies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Peertv Plc

* Statement re share price movement

* Notes recent substantial movement in its share price

* Confirms that it has commenced preliminary discussions regarding a debt to equity conversion with key loan note holders of Digitiek SMT Assemblies

* Discussions are at an early stage and no definitive terms have been agreed, nor can there be any certainty that such an agreement will be reached

* Currently owns 64.12% of Digitek SMT Assemblies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

