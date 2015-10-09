FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NMC Health confirms offers for Al Noor Hospitals
October 9, 2015 / 3:06 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-NMC Health confirms offers for Al Noor Hospitals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - NMC Health Plc

* NMC Health confirms a possible offer for Al Noor

* Confirms that it has approached board of directors of Al Noor regarding a possible cash and share offer

* Believes financial rationale and strategic logic of combination of our businesses is compelling

* Believe that combination of our businesses would be in best interests of our respective shareholders, physicians, employees, payors and patients

* No certainty that an offer will be made nor as to terms or form on which any offer would be made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

