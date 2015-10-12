FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aarsleff signs conditional agreement for acquisition of Hansson & Knudsen
October 12, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Per Aarsleff A/S :

* Says has entered into an agreement to acquire all shares in building and construction company Hansson & Knudsen A/S in Odense

* Says Hansson & Knudsen is a growing company and had annual revenue of 742 million Danish crowns ($113.13 million) in 2014 and engaged 419 employees

* Says Hansson & Knudsen carries out new construction, renovation and building maintenance primarily on Funen, in Triangle Region and in Southern Jutland

* Says acquisition includes Hanson & Knudsen A/S with subsidiaries Håndværkergården A/S in Odense, PH-Byg Faaborg A/S and Johan C. Nielsen A/S in Sønderborg

Source text: bit.ly/1P9X3be

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5587 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

