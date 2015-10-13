BRIEF-Ixonos reduces its market guidance

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Ixonos Oyj :

* Issues profit warning - reduces its market guidance

* Says due to timing of certain projects as well as lower than expected revenue company’s forecast for FY 2015 turnover is between 16 million euros - 18 million euros ($18.20 million - $20.47 million)

* Says company assesses its operating result to decrease in comparison to FY 2014 and its operative cash flow for year to be negative

