BRIEF-Bellway says will build 10 pct more homes this year

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Bellway Plc

* Final dividend 52 penceper share

* Fy pretax profit rose 44 percent to 354.2 million stg

* Return on capital employed rising by 430 bps to 23.9% 1,3 (2014 - 19.6% 3 )

* Total dividend 77 penceper share

* Group has sold a record 7,752 homes (2014 - 6,851), an increase of 13.2%.

* Outlook remains positive and strength of forward order book should enable group to achieve volume growth of up to 10% in current financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)