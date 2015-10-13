FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 13, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bellway says will build 10 pct more homes this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Bellway Plc

* Final dividend 52 penceper share

* Fy pretax profit rose 44 percent to 354.2 million stg

* Return on capital employed rising by 430 bps to 23.9% 1,3 (2014 - 19.6% 3 )

* Total dividend 77 penceper share

* Group has sold a record 7,752 homes (2014 - 6,851), an increase of 13.2%.

* Outlook remains positive and strength of forward order book should enable group to achieve volume growth of up to 10% in current financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
