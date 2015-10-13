BRIEF-Stockmann sales fall 8.4 pct y/y in September

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Stockmann Oyj Abp :

* says group’s sales amounted to EUR 111.7 million in September, down 2.5 pct y/y at comparable exchange rates

* euro-denominated sales excluding Seppala were down by 8.4 percent due to weaker Russian rouble

* in Finland, sales were down by 11.3 per cent, mainly due to withdrawing from the own electronics product category

* Crazy Days campaign’s comparable sales were up 4.0 percent at comparable exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)