BRIEF-N Brown Group H1 underlying pre-tax profit down 15.9 pct
October 14, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-N Brown Group H1 underlying pre-tax profit down 15.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - N Brown Group Plc :

* H1 revenue rose 4.2 percent to 415.8 million stg

* Interim dividend 5.67 pence per share

* Operating profit excluding exceptionals down 14.2 pct to 38.8 million stg (H1 FY15: 45.2 million stg) for 26 weeks ended Aug. 29, 2015

* Underlying trading profit before tax down 15.9 pct YOY to 35 million stg (H1 FY15: 41.6 million stg), in line with expectations

* H2 has started well, with a pleasing performance in September, in line with our expectations - CEO

* Our new autumn winter campaigns have been well received, and we look to rest of season with confidence -CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)

