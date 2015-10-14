FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-McCarthy & Stone eyes London listing
October 14, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-McCarthy & Stone eyes London listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix typographical error in fifth bullet point)

Oct 14 (Reuters) -

* Intention to float on the London stock exchange

* McCarthy & Stone Is UK’s Leading Retirement Housebuilder With Approximately a 70 percent Market Share Of Owner-occupied market

* Immediately following completion of global offer, it is expected that company will have a free float of at least 25% of issued share capital of company.

* Company is targeting to invest £2.5 billion in land and build over next four financial years in order to grow business.

* McCarthy & Stone says net primary proceeds of approximately £70 million to provide flexibility for further investment in land and build.

* McCarthy & Stone says certain of company’s shareholders are expected to sell a proportion of their shareholdings in global offer.

* It is expected that admission will take place in november 2015 and that, following admission, company will be eligible for inclusion in ftse uk indices. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
