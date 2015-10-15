FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KWS Saat up 7 pct to 1.26 bln euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 15, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-KWS Saat up 7 pct to 1.26 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - KWS Saat SE :

* Dividend of 3.00 euros ($3.45) per share proposed for FY 2014/2015

* EBIT in fiscal 2014/2015 was -51.2 million euros (-49.7 million euros year ago)

* Net income for year was 84.0 million million euros(year ago 80.3 million euros)

* FY operating income of 138.0 million euros (previous year: 138.4 million euros)

* FY net sales at KWS Group rose by 7.0 pct to 1,260.4 million euros (1,178.0 million euros year ago)

* Expects net sales to grow further in a range between 5 pct and 10 pct and EBIT margin to be at least 10.5 pct in fiscal 2015/2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8708 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

