BRIEF-Skanska says invests $126 mln in new Washington D.C. office building
#Financials
October 15, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Skanska says invests $126 mln in new Washington D.C. office building

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Skanska AB

* Says invests $126 million, about SEK 1.1 billion, in new office building in Washington, D.C, USA

* Says will develop and build a 11-story, 23,000 square meters office building, which includes approximately 900 square meters of ground-floor retail.

* Says USA Building will add a contract value of $59 million, about SEK 500 million, in the order bookings for the fourth quarter 2015

* Says construction will begin in November 2015 and is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

