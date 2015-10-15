BRIEF-Booker says trading in 4 weeks of H2 ahead of last year

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Booker Group Plc

* Trading in first four weeks of current half year is ahead of same period last year.

* H1 pretax profit rose 10 percent to 74.1 million stg

* Interim dividend up 10 percent to 0.57 penceper share

* Total sales £2.2bn, -1.0%. Like-For-Like non tobacco sales up 0.6% and tobacco sales down 3.7%

* On track to deliver an outcome for financial year in line with our plans and to make progress in this challenging environment. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: