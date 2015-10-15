FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AS Citadele Banka looks to raise 115 mln euro via IPO
#Funds News
October 15, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AS Citadele Banka looks to raise 115 mln euro via IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - AS Citadele Banka:

* Intention to float announcement

* Intention to raise capital by launching an initial public offering of new ordinary b shares to be listed on NASDAQ OMX Riga

* Global depositary receipts representing such shares to be listed on standard segment of London Stock Exchange

* Offer intended to raise capital to help pursue future growth in Latvia and Baltics

* Offer will comprise an issuance of new shares by company to raise gross proceeds of up to 115 mln euro

* Citigroup is acting as sole global co-ordinator

* Citigroup and EFG Hermes are acting as joint bookrunners Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

