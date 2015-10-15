FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SinnerSchrader FY 2014/2015 revenue around EUR 47.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - SinnerSchrader AG :

* Strong quarter to end the 2014/2015 financial year / EBITA 80 per cent higher than previous year’s level / figures for the whole year at the upper end of expectations

* Revenue for financial year is around 47.7 million euros ($54.80 million)

* FY consolidated net income will probably be more than 1.5 million euros, even in event of write-down of NEXT AUDIENCE software

* FY EBITA is between 2.6 million euros and 2.7 million euros

* Without ongoing contributions from NEXT AUDIENCE in last financial year, FY revenue of 45.1 million euros and an ebita of more than 4 million euros can be provisionally calculated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8705 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

