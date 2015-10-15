FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ericsson intends to acquire software developer Ericpol
#Communications Equipment
October 15, 2015 / 9:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ericsson intends to acquire software developer Ericpol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - ERICSSON

* Ericsson intends to acquire software developer Ericpol

* Ericpol is a long-time supplier to Ericsson

* Says approximately 2,000 employees will join Ericsson

* Says to acquire Polish and Ukrainian operations of Ericpol

* Says has concluded a preliminary share purchase agreement for the acquisition of Ericpol’s operations in Poland and Ukraine

* Says the acquisition is expected to take place during the first quarter of 2016, pending, among other things, customary regulatory approvals. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
